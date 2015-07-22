(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 22 Seoul shares posted their sharpest drop in two weeks on Wednesday, in line with sluggish Asian stocks, with investors avoiding risk after Wall Street bellwethers announced soft earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.9 percent lower at 2,064.73 points, posting the biggest daily percentage loss since July 8.

Offshore investors were net sellers for a fourth consecutive session, offloading a net 599.3 billion won worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won gained 0.4 percent to 1,153.6 per dollar on profit-taking in the greenback after the won hit a two-year low of 1,159.9 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)