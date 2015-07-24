(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 24 The South Korean won slumped to a fresh three-year low against the dollar on Friday after lukewarm factory activity data from China renewed concerns over the health of the world's second largest economy.

The won ended local trade 0.2 percent lower at 1,167.9 on the dollar after touching a low of 1,168.8, the weakest since June 13, 2012.

On a weekly basis, it lost 1.7 percent, the sharpest weekly percentage loss since March 13. It slid for a fifth straight week, the longest stretch since Oct. 7, 2011.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent at 2,045.96 on persistent foreign selling. It slid as much as 1.2 percent to 2,040.30 points, the lowest since July 13. On a weekly basis, it lost 1.5 percent.

Offshore investors were net sellers for a sixth straight session, dumping a net 1.05 trillion won($899.60 million) worth of stocks in the main board, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)