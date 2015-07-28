(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 28 The South Korean won erased earlier losses and closed higher against the dollar on Tuesday on easing risk-off sentiment after Chinese shares cut losses.

Domestic exporters' demands for month-end settlement and profit-taking in the greenback following recent sharp gains also underpinned the local currency.

The won closed up 0.2 percent at 1,164.9 per dollar after falling as much as 0.3 percent to 1,170.6 in the morning.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) erased early losses to turn slightly higher, closing at 2,039.10 points, barely changed from the previous close of 2,038.81. It slid as much as 1.1 percent to 2,015.91, the lowest in nearly three weeks. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)