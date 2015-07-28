Samsung Elec says difficult to adopt holding company structure
SEOUL, March 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will be difficult to adopt a holding company structure at this time.
SEOUL, July 28 The South Korean won erased earlier losses and closed higher against the dollar on Tuesday on easing risk-off sentiment after Chinese shares cut losses.
Domestic exporters' demands for month-end settlement and profit-taking in the greenback following recent sharp gains also underpinned the local currency.
The won closed up 0.2 percent at 1,164.9 per dollar after falling as much as 0.3 percent to 1,170.6 in the morning.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) erased early losses to turn slightly higher, closing at 2,039.10 points, barely changed from the previous close of 2,038.81. It slid as much as 1.1 percent to 2,015.91, the lowest in nearly three weeks. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 23 Investors eased off from "Trump trade" bets during the latest week, snatching the most money from bank sector funds in more than a year and stockpiling bonds, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based taxable bond funds absorbed $8.3 billion in cash during the week ended March 22, the most in eight months, while investors withdrew $1.3 billi