SEOUL, July 29 Seoul shares erased early gains to turn lower on Wednesday, weighed down by pharmaceutical shares after a leading drugmaker announced tepid second quarter earnings data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,037.86 points, barely changed from the previous close at 2,039.10.

The sub-index for pharmaceutical shares slid 8.7 percent, with Hanmi Pharma Co Ltd down 18.4 percent.

The South Korean won ended local trade up 0.6 percent to 1,158.4 ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day, rising for a third consecutive session. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)