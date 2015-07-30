(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 30 Seoul shares fell on Thursday on worries over the earnings outlook after some disappointing results for the April-June period, with shares of market heavyweight Samsung Electronics tumbling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.9 percent at 2,019.03 points.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd slumped 3.8 percent to an eight month closing low of 1,215,000 won after it offered a downbeat outlook for the third quarter.

The South Korean won ended local trade down 0.9 percent against the dollar to fetch 1,168.4, after the U.S. Federal Reserve painted a fairly optimistic picture of the world's biggest economy. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)