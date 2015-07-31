(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 31 Seoul shares turned higher on Friday as foreign buying in local equities bolstered the main bourse, while offshore investors posted their biggest monthly net-selling amount in seven months.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.6 percent at 2,030.16. During the month, the KOSPI fell 2.1 percent, its sharpest monthly loss in seven months, falling for a third straight month. It lost 0.8 percent this week.

Foreigners purchased a net 162.86 billion won ($139.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while offloading a net 1.89 trillion won worth of shares in the main board, the largest net-selling amount since December 2014, preliminary data showed.

The won ended local trade down 0.1 percent at 1,170.0 per dollar. On a monthly basis, the local currency was down 4.7 percent, posting the sharpest losses since September, 2011. It shed 0.2 percent this week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Anand Basu)