SEOUL Aug 3 South Korean shares fell 1.1 percent and the won pared gains on Monday after weak China factory activity dented sentiment, with chemical and refinery firms also pressured by slumping oil prices.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended at 2,008.49 points, the lowest closing since March 16. Monday's percentage drop was the sharpest since July 8.

The won closed local trade up 0.4 percent at 1,165.9 per dollar. The local currency touched as high as 1,162.0 before the weak China factory survey was released. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)