SEOUL Aug 7 South Korean shares shed on Friday as investors held back ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later in the day, which could provide a strong clue to the timing of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,010.23 after falling as much as 0.6 percent to 2,001.23, the lowest since July 9. The index slid 1 percent this week, losing for a third straight week.

The won erased modest gains in early trading and ended local trade lower 0.1 percent at 1,167.4 per dollar as investors were cautious ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

On a weekly basis, the local currency was up 0.2 percent, snapping a six-consecutive-week falling spree. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Anand Basu)