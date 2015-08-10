Snap shares rise as underwriters start coverage with "buy"
March 27 Snap Inc, owner of messaging app Snapchat, received top ratings from a number of its IPO underwriters on Monday, sending its shares up more than 3 percent in premarket trading.
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Aug 10 Seoul shares closed lower on Monday after touching a month-low in early trading on growing prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September on the back of a solid U.S. jobs report.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,003.17 points, falling for a third consecutive session. It fell as much as 0.8 percent to 1,993.96 points in the morning, the lowest since July 9.
Foreigners were net sellers for a fourth straight day, offloading a net 218.9 billion won ($188 million) worth of KOSPI shares during the period.
The won closed up 0.4 percent at 1,163.2 per dollar as investors pared bullish bets on the greenback following U.S. non-farm payrolls data. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
March 27 Snap Inc, owner of messaging app Snapchat, received top ratings from a number of its IPO underwriters on Monday, sending its shares up more than 3 percent in premarket trading.
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds Gordhan comments in London, opposition party)