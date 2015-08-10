(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 10 Seoul shares closed lower on Monday after touching a month-low in early trading on growing prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September on the back of a solid U.S. jobs report.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,003.17 points, falling for a third consecutive session. It fell as much as 0.8 percent to 1,993.96 points in the morning, the lowest since July 9.

Foreigners were net sellers for a fourth straight day, offloading a net 218.9 billion won ($188 million) worth of KOSPI shares during the period.

The won closed up 0.4 percent at 1,163.2 per dollar as investors pared bullish bets on the greenback following U.S. non-farm payrolls data. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)