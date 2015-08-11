(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 11 South Korea's won and shares fell sharply on Tuesday after China's devaluation of the yuan early on Tuesday sparked caution among investors, with companies reliant on Chinese tourists seeing some of the heaviest selling.

The won fell 1.4 percent to end local session at 1,179.1 per dollar after hitting a session low of 1,080.5, its weakest intraday level since June 5, 2012. It set the biggest daily percentage fall since May 10, 2013.

On the Seoul stock market, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 0.8 percent to end at 1,986.65 points, reversing early gains of as much as 0.9 percent.

"Domestic consumption-related companies fell sharply after the won's steep decline and this took a heavy toll on the broader market," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 91.4 billion won ($77.94 million), extending their selling spree into a fifth consecutive session.