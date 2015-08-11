(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Aug 11 South Korea's won and
shares fell sharply on Tuesday after China's devaluation of the
yuan early on Tuesday sparked caution among investors, with
companies reliant on Chinese tourists seeing some of the
heaviest selling.
The won fell 1.4 percent to end local session at 1,179.1 per
dollar after hitting a session low of 1,080.5, its weakest
intraday level since June 5, 2012. It set the biggest daily
percentage fall since May 10, 2013.
On the Seoul stock market, the benchmark Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 0.8 percent to end at
1,986.65 points, reversing early gains of as much as 0.9
percent.
"Domestic consumption-related companies fell sharply after
the won's steep decline and this took a heavy toll on the
broader market," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin
Securities.
Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 91.4 billion won
($77.94 million), extending their selling spree into a fifth
consecutive session.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim
Coghill)