SEOUL Aug 13 The South Korean won soared against the dollar on Thursday on hopes China will not let the yuan depreciate more after its central bank said there was no basis for further weakening, given strong economic fundamentals.

The won closed local trade up 1.4 percent to 1,174.0 against the dollar, marking the sharpest one-day percentage gain since Dec. 1, 2011.

On the Seoul stock market, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 0.4 percent ahead at 1,983.46 points, breaking a five-day losing streak as worry about the Chinese yuan abated. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)