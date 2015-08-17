(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 17 The South Korean won and stocks fell on Monday as Friday's upbeat U.S. economic data underpinned prospects of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month.

The won closed local trade down 0.8 percent to 1,183.1 on the dollar.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.8 percent at 1,968.52 points.

Foreigners were net sellers for an eighth straight session, marking their longest net-selling spree since Dec. 23, 2014. During the period, they offloaded a net 1.15 trillion won ($972.02 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)