CANADA STOCKS-TSX gets moderate lift from financials, energy firms
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, bolstered by a rise in energy and financial stocks, but a dip in resource shares offset some of the gains.
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Aug 18 Seoul shares closed lower on Tuesday on continued foreign selling, though gains in some large cap firms helped contain the broad market losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.6 percent at 1,956.26 points, hovering around a six-month low touched last week. On Monday, it closed at 1,968.52.
Offshore investors were net sellers for the ninth consecutive session, marking their longest selling spree since Dec. 23, 2014.
During the period, they sold a net 1.17 trillion won ($987.34 million) worth of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.
The South Korean won closed local trade down 0.2 percent at 1,185.0 per dollar, from the previous close at 1,183.1. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, bolstered by a rise in energy and financial stocks, but a dip in resource shares offset some of the gains.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 President Jacob Zuma's pledge to expropriate South African land is unlikely to lead to violent seizures of farms like those that impoverished neighbouring Zimbabwe, but could still hurt the economy by scaring off investors worried about property rights.