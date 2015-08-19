(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 19 Seoul shares touched a seven-month low on Wednesday on renewed worries over the health and financial stability of the Chinese economy after share prices there fell sharply.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.9 percent at 1,939.38 points, after falling as much as 2.1 percent to 1,915.91, its lowest since Jan. 21.

Foreigners were net sellers for a 10th consecutive session, marking their longest selling spree since Dec. 23, 2014.

During the period, they sold a net 1.20 trillion won ($1.01 billion) worth of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won closed local trade at 1,185.3 on the dollar, barely changed from the previous close at 1,185.0. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)