SEOUL Aug 20 Seoul shares fell for a fourth
consecutive session on Thursday, reaching a seven-month low, as
foreigners continued to be net sellers of Korean equities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.3 percent at 1,914.55 points, right after touching as low
as 1,912.55 points, its lowest since Jan. 21.
Foreigners offloaded shares on the main board for a 11th
consecutive session, marking the longest selling streak since
October. During the current streak, they sold a net 1.492
trillion won($1.26 billion) worth of KOSPI shares.
On the currency market, the won remained
flat and closed local trade at 1,185.1, barely changed from the
previous close of 1,185.3.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)