(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 20 Seoul shares fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, reaching a seven-month low, as foreigners continued to be net sellers of Korean equities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.3 percent at 1,914.55 points, right after touching as low as 1,912.55 points, its lowest since Jan. 21.

Foreigners offloaded shares on the main board for a 11th consecutive session, marking the longest selling streak since October. During the current streak, they sold a net 1.492 trillion won($1.26 billion) worth of KOSPI shares.

On the currency market, the won remained flat and closed local trade at 1,185.1, barely changed from the previous close of 1,185.3. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)