SEOUL Aug 24 Seoul shares had their sharpest
daily percentage loss in more than 3 years on Monday as
investors avoided bets on riskier assets following sharp drops
in Chinese stock markets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 2.5 percent, to 1,829.81 points, its biggest percentage
fall since June, 4, 2012. At one point, the index was down 4.0
percent.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
touched 1,033,000 won, the lowest intraday level since Jan. 18,
2012, before cutting losses to close down 2 percent at 1,079,000
won.
Foreigners offloaded local shares for a 13th straight
session, the longest selling streak since June 2013. During the
streak, they have sold a net 2.65 trillion won ($2.21
billion)of shares on the main board.
The South Korean won closed local trade
lower by 0.3 percent to 1,199.0 to the dollar. The losses were
capped as local dealers suspected dollar-selling smoothing
operations by foreign exchange authorities. The moves by
authorities were sparked by tensions between North and South
Korea. [ID: nL4N10Z02I]
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)