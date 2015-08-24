(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 24 Seoul shares had their sharpest daily percentage loss in more than 3 years on Monday as investors avoided bets on riskier assets following sharp drops in Chinese stock markets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 2.5 percent, to 1,829.81 points, its biggest percentage fall since June, 4, 2012. At one point, the index was down 4.0 percent.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd touched 1,033,000 won, the lowest intraday level since Jan. 18, 2012, before cutting losses to close down 2 percent at 1,079,000 won.

Foreigners offloaded local shares for a 13th straight session, the longest selling streak since June 2013. During the streak, they have sold a net 2.65 trillion won ($2.21 billion)of shares on the main board.

The South Korean won closed local trade lower by 0.3 percent to 1,199.0 to the dollar. The losses were capped as local dealers suspected dollar-selling smoothing operations by foreign exchange authorities. The moves by authorities were sparked by tensions between North and South Korea. [ID: nL4N10Z02I] (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)