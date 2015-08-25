(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 25 South Korean shares and the won rebounded on Tuesday after the North and South agreed to end a military standoff, but gains were capped as Chinese shares went into a tailspin late in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.9 percent at 1,846.63 points after rising as much as 1.9 percent to 1,864.30 early in the session. It snapped a six-straight-session losing streak.

Foreigners were net sellers for a 14th consecutive session, marking the longest selling spree since June, 2013. During the period, they have sold a net 3.19 trillion won ($2.67 billion) worth of shares in the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won closed local trade up 0.3 percent to 1,195.3 on the dollar, cutting some gains from a session high of 1,191.0. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)