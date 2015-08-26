(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Aug 26 South Korean shares posted their
biggest daily gain in two years on Wednesday on hopes that an
interest rate cut in China overnight would stabilise that
country's plunging stock markets.
Chinese stocks swung wildly in morning trade but were up 1-2
percent in the afternoon, after a fall of nearly 20 percent in
four days sparked panic in global markets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 2.6 percent at 1,894.09 points, its biggest percentage gain
since July 11, 2013.
Sentiment was also supported by comments from South Korea's
finance minister on Wednesday that the local stock market was
moving "excessively" in line with Chinese shares and added
investors should look at stock markets with a long-term view.
Foreigners remained sellers, however, offloading shares in
the main board for a 15th straight session, their longest net
selling spree since May, 2012.
During the spree, they have sold a net 3.73 trillion won
($3.15 billion) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed.
The South Korean won extended gains on the dollar late in
the session as Chinese shares remained in positive territory,
closing up 0.8 percent to 1,186.0 per dollar.
($1 = 1,185.6000 won)
