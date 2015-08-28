(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 28 Seoul shares rose again, producing their best week in nearly three years, after global stock market rallies boosted sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), rising for a fourth straight day, ended up 1.6 percent to 1,937.67 points.

The index not only snapped a five-week losing streak but had its biggest weekly gain - 3.3 percent - since mid-September 2012.

Meanwhile, foreigners extended their main board selling spree to a 17th consecutive session, the longest since May, 2012. Offshore investors sold a modest 47.4 billion won ($40.43 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Friday, preliminary data showed.

The won closed local trade up 1 percent to 1,173.6. It was up 1.8 percent this week, marking the biggest weekly percentage gain since December 2011. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)