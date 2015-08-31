(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 31 The South Korean won slid on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials kept the door open to a September interest rate hike despite recent turmoil in financial markets.

The South Korean won closed domestic trade down 0.8 percent to 1,182.5 per dollar. For the month, it shed 1.1 percent for the fourth straight month of losses, marking the longest sequence of monthly declines since Nov. 2008.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) reversed early losses and closed up 0.2 percent to 1,941.49 points, as foreigners pared their net sales during the session.

For the month, the KOSPI dropped 4.3 percent, the sharpest monthly percentage loss since June, 2013, reflecting the turmoil set off in global markets by the collapse of Chinese stocks and fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Net foreign selling extended into the 18th straight session, the longest streak since May 2012. They offloaded 38.6 billion won worth of shares on Monday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)