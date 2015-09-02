(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 2 Seoul shares reversed early losses to hold steady on Wednesday, with car makers extending their gains, after Chinese stock markets pared some losses during the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,915.22 points, barely changed from the previous close of 1,914.23. It fell as much as 1.6 percent to 1,883.50 points in the morning trade.

Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd rose 3.4 percent for the day and Kia Motors Corp 3.2 percent.

Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said falls in the local currency helped car exporters' shares increase their gains.

The South Korean won closed down 0.8 percent to 1,180.7 per dollar as foreigners were net sellers for a 20th consecutive session, marking the longest selling spree since July 2008.

During the 20 sessions, foreigners offloaded a net 4.25 trillion won ($3.60 billion) of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)