SEOUL, Sept 4 South Korean shares fell the most in nearly two weeks on Friday as investors grew cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data which could give clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.5 percent to 1,886.03 points, the biggest fall since Aug. 24. For the week, it lost 2.7 percent, largely due to concerns about China's slowing economy.

Domestic institutions and foreigners offloaded a net 218 billion won($182.83 million) and 27 billion won worth of the KOSPI shares, respectively.

Foreigners were net sellers for a 22nd consecutive session, offloading a net 4.4 trillion won($3.69 billion) worth of shares in the main board during the period.

In currency markets, the won edged down 0.3 percent to 1,193.4 per dollar. It lost 1.7 percent fo rthe week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)