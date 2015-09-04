(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, Sept 4 South Korean shares fell the most
in nearly two weeks on Friday as investors grew cautious ahead
of U.S. jobs data which could give clues on the timing of the
Federal Reserve's interest rate hike.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.5 percent to 1,886.03 points, the biggest fall since Aug.
24. For the week, it lost 2.7 percent, largely due to concerns
about China's slowing economy.
Domestic institutions and foreigners offloaded a net 218
billion won($182.83 million) and 27 billion won worth of the
KOSPI shares, respectively.
Foreigners were net sellers for a 22nd consecutive session,
offloading a net 4.4 trillion won($3.69 billion) worth of shares
in the main board during the period.
In currency markets, the won edged down
0.3 percent to 1,193.4 per dollar. It lost 1.7 percent fo rthe
week.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)