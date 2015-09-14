(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 14 South Korean shares fell on Monday, pressured by continuous foreign selling as investors took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting later the week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.5 percent to 1,931.46 from the previous close of 1,941.37.

Offshore investors extended their selling streak into a 28th straight session, posting the longest offloading spree since July, 2008. In the 28 days, they sold a net 5.43 trillion won ($4.59 billion) worth shares in the main board.

On the currency market, the South Korean won cut gains and closed local trade edging up 0.1 percent to 1,183.1 per dollar as foreign ivestors offloaded domestic equities. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Anand Basu)