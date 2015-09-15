(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 15 The South Korean won eased on Tuesday after North Korea said it was working to improve its nuclear weapons "in quality and quantity".

The won closed down 0.3 percent at 1,186.7 to the dollar. It was hovering around 1,183 before North Korea's comments.

South Korean shares rose 0.3 percent to 1,973.56 points, but gains were capped by caution over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting later in the week.

Foreigners were net buyers early in the session but then changed and became net sellers for a 29th straight session.

During the period, they sold a net 5.8 trillion won ($4.89 billion) worth of shares, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)