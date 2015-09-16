(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 16 Seoul shares jumped 2 percent to a one-month high on Wednesday as foreigners finally turned net buyers after a 29-day selling spree, helping to underpin demand as markets waited for this week's outcome of the Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 2 percent to 1,975.45 points, just off an afternoon high at 1,978.68, the strongest intraday level since Aug. 18.

Foreigners purchased a net 217.6 billion won($185.04 million) shares in the main board, breaking a selling spree that stretched into 29 consecutive sessions. In that period, they offloaded a net 5.83 trillion won($4.96 billion) worth of shares.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Samsung Engineering Co Ltd soared 11.3 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively, on expectations of a merger following comments from Samsung Heavy Industries Chief Executive Park Dae-young.

On the currency market, the won closed local trade up 0.9 percent at 1,175.9 to the dollar, bolstered by foreign buying in domestic equities. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)