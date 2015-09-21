(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 21 The South Korean won fell 1 percent and shares tumbled on Monday as investors offloaded riskier assets after the U.S. Federal Reserve held rates steady, heightening worries about global economic growth.

The won closed local trade down 1 percent to 1,174.7 per dollar, following three days of gains.

Seoul shares snapped a four-day winning streak and ended down 1.6 percent to 1,964.68 points, weighed down by foreign selling. Foreigners sold a net 197.8 billion won ($168.46 million) of the shares in the main board.