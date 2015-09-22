(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, Sept 22 Seoul shares increased their
Tuesday gains in late trade as domestic institutions turned net
buyers and foreigners reduced their selling of shares on the
main board.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.9 percent to 1,982.06 points.
Local institutions were initially net sellers but changed
and became buyers, purchasing a net 111.2 billion won ($94.37
million) of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.
Foreigners offloaded a net 14.4 billion won of the KOSPI shares.
Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd rose 3.1
percent and its automotive parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd
was up 5.1 percent. Korea Electric Power Corp
gained 4.9 percent
Meanwhile, the South Korean won closed local trade
down 0.4 percent to 1,179.2 per dollar, reflecting gains by the
greenback.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)