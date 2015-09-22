(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 22 Seoul shares increased their Tuesday gains in late trade as domestic institutions turned net buyers and foreigners reduced their selling of shares on the main board.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.9 percent to 1,982.06 points.

Local institutions were initially net sellers but changed and became buyers, purchasing a net 111.2 billion won ($94.37 million) of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed. Foreigners offloaded a net 14.4 billion won of the KOSPI shares.

Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd rose 3.1 percent and its automotive parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd was up 5.1 percent. Korea Electric Power Corp gained 4.9 percent

Meanwhile, the South Korean won closed local trade down 0.4 percent to 1,179.2 per dollar, reflecting gains by the greenback. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)