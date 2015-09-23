(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea's won and shares
dropped on Wednesday after a Chinese factory survey for
September came in below forecasts, rekindling worries over
China's economic health.
The won closed local trade down 1 percent
at 1,191.2 per dollar after touching a session low of 1,192.0,
the weakest since Sept. 10. It fell for a third straight
session.
On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) ended down 1.9 percent at 1,944.64 points,
weighed down by foreign selling.
Foreigners offloaded a net 470.6 billion won ($395.3
million) worth of shares in the main board, preliminary data
showed. They extended their selling spree into a third straight
day.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)