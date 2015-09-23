(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea's won and shares dropped on Wednesday after a Chinese factory survey for September came in below forecasts, rekindling worries over China's economic health.

The won closed local trade down 1 percent at 1,191.2 per dollar after touching a session low of 1,192.0, the weakest since Sept. 10. It fell for a third straight session.

On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.9 percent at 1,944.64 points, weighed down by foreign selling.

Foreigners offloaded a net 470.6 billion won ($395.3 million) worth of shares in the main board, preliminary data showed. They extended their selling spree into a third straight day. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)