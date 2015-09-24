(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 24 Seoul shares pared early gains to close a tick higher on Thursday, as foreigners extended their selling spree into a fourth straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.1 percent to 1,947.10 points. Early in the session, it gained as much as 0.7 percent to 1,958.73 points.

Foreigners sold a net 238 billion won ($199.7 million) worth of KOSPI shares during the session, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won closed down 0.1 percent at 1.192.5 per dollar, falling for a fourth straight day. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)