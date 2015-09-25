(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 25 The South Korean won fell for a fifth consecutive session on Friday to a near three-week low after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank is still on track to raise rates this year.

Dealers suspected there were dollar-selling smoothing operations by the authorities early in the session to curb the won's sharp fall.

The won was down 0.2 percent at 1,194.7 per dollar after touching a near three-week low of 1,198.8 in morning trade. For the week, it lost 2.7 percent, the sharpest weekly loss since the one ended Sept. 23, 2011.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) on Friday ended down 0.2 percent to 1,942.85 points on persistent foreign selling. For the week, it shed 2.7 percent.

Foreigners were net sellers for a fifth straight day, offloading 300.7 billion won ($251.93 million) of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)