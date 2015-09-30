(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Sept 30 South Korean shares erased early declines and closed up 1 percent on Wednesday as investors played catch-up after a long weekend and as foreigners turned net buyers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1 percent to 1,962.91 points after falling as much as 1.4 percent early in the session.

During the month, it was up 1.1 percent, breaking a four-straight-month losing spree. On a quarterly basis, however, it slid 5.4 percent, marking the sharpest quarterly percentage fall since June 30, 2013.

Foreigners ended a five-day selling streak and became net buyers by purchasing a net 148 billion won($124.89 million) worth of shares in the main board, preliminary data showed.

On the currency market, the South Korean won broke a five-day losing streak, closing up 0.8 percent to 1,185.3 per dollar as stock markets rallied.

For the quarter, it lost 5.9 percent, the biggest quarterly percentage loss in four years, falling a fifth straight quarter. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)