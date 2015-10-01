(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Oct 1 Seoul shares rose to a two-week
high on Thursday as concerns over the state of the global
economy eased slightly after better-than-expected economic data
from South Korea and China.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.8 percent at 1,979.32 points after gaining as much as 1.2
percent to a two-week high.
Foreigners were net buyers for a second consecutive session,
purchasing a net 105.1 billion won ($89.43 million) of shares in
the main board, preliminary data showed.
On the currency market, the South Korean won
closed local trade up 0.8 percent at 1,176.3 per
dollar as sentiment improved on gains in Asian stock markets.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)