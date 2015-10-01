(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 1 Seoul shares rose to a two-week high on Thursday as concerns over the state of the global economy eased slightly after better-than-expected economic data from South Korea and China.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.8 percent at 1,979.32 points after gaining as much as 1.2 percent to a two-week high.

Foreigners were net buyers for a second consecutive session, purchasing a net 105.1 billion won ($89.43 million) of shares in the main board, preliminary data showed.

On the currency market, the South Korean won closed local trade up 0.8 percent at 1,176.3 per dollar as sentiment improved on gains in Asian stock markets. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)