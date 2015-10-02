(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 2 South Korean shares slipped on Friday on foreign selling, while the South Korean won edged lower, but moves were cautious ahead of a key U.S. job report later in the day that could give clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve's first rate hike in a almost a decade.

The South Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.5 percent at 1,969.68 points. On a weekly analysis, however, it rose 1.4 percent.

Foreigners broke a two-day buying spree and sold a net 124.5 billion won($105.45 million) of KOSPI shares on the day, preliminary data showed.

In the currency market, the South Korean won closed local trade down 0.4 percent to 1,180.7 per dollar, joining most regional peers by weakening against the dollar. For the week, the won gained 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi' Editing by Kim Coghill)