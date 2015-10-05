(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 5 Seoul shares pared some early gains as foreigners turned net sellers during the session but still managed to close slightly higher on Monday, with refinery and chemical shares bolstering the main board.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.4 percent at 1,978.25 points. In morning trade it rose as much as 1.3 percent to 1,994.65, the highest intraday level in two weeks.

Foreigners turned net sellers, offloading around 10.8 billion won ($9.22 million) worth of shares.

Refinery SK Innovation Co Ltd closed up 5.9 percent and S-Oil Corp gained 5.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the South Korean won closed local trade up 0.7 percent at 1,172.4 per dollar, reflecting broad falls in the greenback as a weak U.S. jobs report prompted investors to push back their expectations for a U.S. interest rates hike. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)