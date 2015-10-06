(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 6 South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as investors bought market heavyweight Samsung Electronics on hopes that it will unveil encouraging earnings guidance on Wednesday, but gains were capped by selling in automakers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.6 percent to 1,990.65 points. In the morning trade, it rose as much as almost 1 percent to a near one-month high.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which makes up 13 percent of the main bourse's market value, gained 3.2 percent ahead of its third-quarter guidance.

Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd lost 3.7 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp fell 3.2 percent.

In the currency market, the South Korean won closed up 0.6 percent to 1,165.9 per dollar on improved risk appetite. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)