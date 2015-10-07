(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Oct 7 Seoul shares closed on Wednesday at
their highest in nearly two months, as market heavyweight
Samsung Electronics surged following better-than-expected
earnings guidance for its July-September period.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.8 percent at 2,005.85 points, the highest closing level
since Aug. 10.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which
makes up 14.6 percent of the KOSPI's market value, closed up 8.7
percent at 1.251 million won, marking the biggest daily
percentage gain since Jan. 28, 2009.
Foreigners turned net buyers, with 89 billion won ($76.70
million) worth of shares on the main board, preliminary data
showed.
The South Korean won closed local trade up 0.4
percent at 1,161.3 per dollar on foreign buying in domestic
equities, marking the strongest intraday level since Aug. 11.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)