SEOUL Oct 7 Seoul shares closed on Wednesday at their highest in nearly two months, as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics surged following better-than-expected earnings guidance for its July-September period.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.8 percent at 2,005.85 points, the highest closing level since Aug. 10.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which makes up 14.6 percent of the KOSPI's market value, closed up 8.7 percent at 1.251 million won, marking the biggest daily percentage gain since Jan. 28, 2009.

Foreigners turned net buyers, with 89 billion won ($76.70 million) worth of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won closed local trade up 0.4 percent at 1,161.3 per dollar on foreign buying in domestic equities, marking the strongest intraday level since Aug. 11. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)