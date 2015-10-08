(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 8 Seoul shares on Thursday rose for a fourth straight session to a near two-month high, after choppy trading, helped by foreign buying in local equities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.7 percent at 2,019.53 points, retreating slightly from a near two-month intraday high of 2,020.19. On a weekly basis, the KOSPI gained 2.5 percent. South Korean markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Foreigners were net buyers for a third consecutive session, purchasing a net 185.3 billion won ($160.08 million) of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won ended up 0.2 percent at 1,159.0 per dollar, rising for a fourth straight session on continued expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will put off the timing of the first rates hike in almost a year.

For the week, it rose 1.9 percent, marking the biggest weekly percentage gain since Dec. 2, 2011. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)