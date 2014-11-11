BRIEF-Brothers solidarity for real estate Investment FY profit rises
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
SEOUL, Nov 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 11 108.5 -43.7 -127.9 Nov 10 41.0 -4.8 -79.6 Nov 7 -97.5 76.8 -4.8 Nov 6 -68.1 161.0 -135.1 Nov 5 -136.5 188.1 -86.9 Nov 4 -25.8 -48.7 35.1 Nov 3 -4.4 -103.4 61.6 Oct 31 279.5 -292.3 -42.4 Oct 30 -22.7 -137.6 147.4 Oct 29 123.4 276.2 -407.0 Oct 28 -147.8 43.8 109.2 Oct 27 -9.7 98.5 -95.4 Oct 24 356.7 395.2 103.6 Oct 23 -193.5 123.1 66.9 Oct 22 48.4 68.4 -110.3 Month to date -182.8 225.3 -337.7 Year to date 5,416.7 -3,283.5 -282.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.