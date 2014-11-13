BRIEF-INVL reports net asset value at 0.4726 euro per share
* Reported on Monday that the net asset value (NAV) of the company was 31.1 million euros ($33.56 million) or 0.4726 euro per share on 31 December 2016
SEOUL, Nov 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0800 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 13 109.4 -210.0 53.2 Nov 12 -17.2 -30.5 -32.4 Nov 11 111.3 -48.1 -127.4 Nov 10 41.0 -4.8 -79.6 Nov 7 -97.5 76.8 -4.8 Nov 6 -68.1 161.0 -135.1 Nov 5 -136.5 188.1 -86.9 Nov 4 -25.8 -48.7 35.1 Nov 3 -4.4 -103.4 61.6 Oct 31 279.5 -292.3 -42.4 Oct 30 -22.7 -137.6 147.4 Oct 29 123.4 276.2 -407.0 Oct 28 -147.8 43.8 109.2 Oct 27 -9.7 98.5 -95.4 Oct 24 356.7 395.2 103.6 Month to date -87.8 -19.5 -316.5 Year to date 5,511.7 -3,528.4 -261.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)
* Says it signed framework agreement with AEP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD and YUSOF BIN AMIR WAHID, to jointly invest in REIT in Singapore and management co
* Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's third-largest bank, reported on Tuesday a 10.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher financing income.