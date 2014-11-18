BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
SEOUL, Nov 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 18 241.4 47.8 -294.5 Nov 17 -32.1 168.4 -177.5 Nov 14 -239.3 383.4 -182.5 Nov 13 111.8 -203.8 54.9 Nov 12 -17.2 -30.5 -32.4 Nov 11 111.3 -48.1 -127.4 Nov 10 41.0 -4.8 -79.6 Nov 7 -97.5 76.8 -4.8 Nov 6 -68.1 161.0 -135.1 Nov 5 -136.5 188.1 -86.9 Nov 4 -25.8 -48.7 35.1 Nov 3 -4.4 -103.4 61.6 Oct 31 279.5 -292.3 -42.4 Oct 30 -22.7 -137.6 147.4 Oct 29 123.4 276.2 -407.0 Month to date -115.6 586.2 -969.1 Year to date 5,483.9 -2,922.7 -913.7 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes