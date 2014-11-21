BRIEF-Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
SEOUL, Nov 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 21 58.5* 70.3 -149.6 Nov 20 386.3 142.5 -89.2 Nov 19 375.7 6.9 -58.2 Nov 18 241.0 70.7 -292.5 Nov 17 -32.1 168.4 -177.5 Nov 14 -239.3 383.4 -182.5 Nov 13 111.8 -203.8 54.9 Nov 12 -17.2 -30.5 -32.4 Nov 11 111.3 -48.1 -127.4 Nov 10 41.0 -4.8 -79.6 Nov 7 -97.5 76.8 -4.8 Nov 6 -68.1 161.0 -135.1 Nov 5 -136.5 188.1 -86.9 Nov 4 -25.8 -48.7 35.1 Nov 3 -4.4 -103.4 61.6 Month to date 704.6 828.8 -1,264.1 Year to date 6,304.1 -2,680.1 -1,208.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.06 trillion Korean won ($953.02 million) worth. (1 US dollar = 1,112.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)
* CEO Douglas Peterson's FY 2016 total compensation was $9 million versus $7.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a stock market listing and then more than doubling its market value through a relentless focus on new business.