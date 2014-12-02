BRIEF-Financial Street Holding issues 2017 1st tranche mid-term notes worth totaling 3 bln yuan
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche mid-term notes worth totaling 3 billion yuan, including two types
SEOUL, Dec 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 2 21.6* -67.8 -36.9 Dec 1 62.7 -209.6 122.6 Nov 28 52.6 -151.2 94.1 Nov 27 -23.3 37.5 -12.8 Nov 26 76.4 -7.0 -69.8 Nov 25 387.5 42.3 -415.8 Nov 24 353.3 86.6 -443.4 Nov 21 58.6 70.1 -149.5 Nov 20 386.3 142.5 -89.2 Nov 19 375.7 6.9 -58.2 Nov 18 241.0 70.7 -292.5 Nov 17 -32.1 168.4 -177.5 Nov 14 -239.3 383.4 -182.5 Nov 13 111.8 -203.8 54.9 Nov 12 -17.2 -30.5 -32.4 Month to date 84.3 -277.4 85.7 Year to date 7,235.0 -2,949.4 -1,970.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 136.9 billion Korean won ($123.71 million) worth. (1 US dollar = 1,106.6000 Korean won) (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.
* Said on Friday that it resolved to exclude Topmedical SA shares from trading on the main market of the WSE as of March 28