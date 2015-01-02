BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
SEOUL, Jan 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 2 20.3 -198.1 126.6 Dec 30 -100.2 -202.6 147.9 Dec 29 -118.6 -166.0 127.3 Dec 26 64.0 299.5 -368.1 Dec 24 54.0 154.2 -231.7 Dec 23 -115.7 144.7 -139.2 Dec 22 - 53.2 186.9 -134.8 Dec 19 - 0.9 183.3 -182.3 Dec 18 -524.3 483.4 -62.7 Dec 17 -408.8 395.2 -90.4 Dec 16 -489.1 345.9 120.2 Dec 15 -306.5 165.0 26.1 Dec 12 -249.6 184.0 -21.4 Dec 11 -707.2 201.0 338.3 Dec 10 -129.5 -25.9 109.4 Month to date 20.3 -198.1 126.6 Year to date 20.3 -198.1 126.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.