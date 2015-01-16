SEOUL, Jan 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 16 -309.4* -118.3 286.7 Jan 15 -206.7 42.5 29.1 Jan 14 -91.5 -83.6 71.9 Jan 13 -55.5 -308.0 272.1 Jan 12 -81.8 -11.7 -1.9 Jan 9 160.4 77.8 -281.6 Jan 8 196.0 -26.1 -148.6 Jan 7 -220.3 -3.7 125.6 Jan 6 -330.1 -80.4 273.1 Jan 5 55.4 -230.6 57.5 Jan 2 26.4 -204.0 126.4 Dec 30 -100.2 -202.6 147.9 Dec 29 -118.6 -166.0 127.3 Dec 26 64.0 299.5 -368.1 Dec 24 54.0 154.2 -231.7 Month to date -856.9 -945.9 810.3 Year to date -856.9 -945.9 810.3 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 744.9 billion Korean won ($691.69 million) worth. ($1 = 1,076.9300 won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim)