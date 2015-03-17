SEOUL, March 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 17 502.6* 93.9 -595.7 Mar 16 6.1 -25.7 8.0 Mar 13 104.6 -47.6 -63.5 Mar 12 -120.3 -80.4 181.6 Mar 11 90.6 -354.7 260.5 Mar 10 79.7 -203.8 118.3 Mar 9 -60.4 -183.4 233.3 Mar 6 283.9 -151.9 -140.7 Mar 5 122.7 -116.3 27.8 Mar 4 234.3 -326.5 93.1 Mar 3 179.9 -181.7 -4.6 Mar 2 157.3 -106.0 -50.9 Feb 27 80.8 -163.8 84.1 Feb 26 231.7 -100.6 -138.8 Feb 25 207.6 111.8 -299.6 Month to date 1,580.8 -1,684.0 67.1 Year to date 1,867.5 -1,825.5 -1,489.5 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 613.3 billion won ($544.45 million) worth. ($1 = 1,126.4600 won) (Reporting By Brian Kim)