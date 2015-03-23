SEOUL, March 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 23 136.8* 0.5 -113.7 Mar 20 263.1 -221.7 19.1 Mar 19 396.6 -143.1 -232.5 Mar 18 329.9 -242.8 -60.8 Mar 17 498.9 96.7 -594.9 Mar 16 6.1 -25.7 8.0 Mar 13 104.6 -47.6 -63.5 Mar 12 -120.3 -80.4 181.6 Mar 11 90.6 -354.7 260.5 Mar 10 79.7 -203.8 118.3 Mar 9 -60.4 -183.4 233.3 Mar 6 283.9 -151.9 -140.7 Mar 5 122.7 -116.3 27.8 Mar 4 234.3 -326.5 93.1 Mar 3 179.9 -181.7 -4.6 Month to date 2,703.6 -2,288.3 -320.0 Year to date 2,990.3 -2,429.8 -1,876.6 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net buyers for 7 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.74 trillion won ($1.56 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,113.7000 won) (Reporting By Seung Yun Oh; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)