UPDATE 1-McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
SEOUL, April 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 7 45.0 -107.2 62.9 Apr 6 -17.5 -108.5 121.3 Apr 3 45.4 89.6 -131.5 Apr 2 -15.7 -70.5 99.7 Apr 1 -63.2 -82.9 122.3 Mar 31 137.2 -106.8 -26.7 Mar 30 75.8 -78.2 16.0 Mar 27 -79.9 -33.2 154.4 Mar 26 -112.4 -68.4 187.5 Mar 25 112.5 -175.9 101.6 Mar 24 65.4 -84.9 40.1 Mar 23 145.7 -8.6 -113.8 Mar 20 263.1 -221.7 19.1 Mar 19 396.6 -143.1 -232.5 Mar 18 329.9 -242.8 -60.8 Month to date -6.1 -279.4 274.7 Year to date 3,191.7 -3,265.8 -1,129.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
LONDON, March 31 Emerging markets have had a stellar start to the year, with equities delivering world-beating returns in the first 2017 quarter and the Mexican peso topping currency gains with a 10 percent bounce against the dollar.