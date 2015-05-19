SEOUL, May 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 19 75.6* -168.7 87.6 May 18 165.0 -176.8 25.1 May 15 479.9 -65.6 236.4 May 14 25.4 -112.3 112.7 May 13 77.5 -2.1 -72.0 May 12 6.8 -92.1 75.5 May 11 -47.5 -57.0 83.2 May 8 -23.7 -171.5 197.8 May 7 -67.4 -108.4 168.5 May 6 95.7 -218.5 110.6 May 4 129.1 -114.1 -10.5 Apr 30 70.8 -162.8 108.9 Apr 29 -61.5 -137.4 231.7 Apr 28 -1.6 71.4 -66.3 Apr 27 207.1 -246.2 32.3 Month to date 916.6 -1,287.2 1,014.9 Year to date 8,763.7 -7,853.7 -1,138.3 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 830.2 billion korean won ($762.44 million) worth. ($1 = 1,088.8700 won) (Reporting By Brian Kim)