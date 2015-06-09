DAX nears record high as European shares march on
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
SEOUL, June 9 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 9 -148.6 -36.2 162.0 June 8 -73.9 -15.9 67.6 June 5 107.5 -61.4 -54.3 June 4 374.4 -359.8 -9.9 June 3 155.1 -74.9 -88.6 June 2 11.0 -213.2 224.5 June 1 38.1 89.1 47.6 May 29 256.7 -82.5 -170.2 May 28 251.3 -202.6 -46.9 May 27 -188.2 -202.2 421.5 May 26 -3.8 80.2 -45.0 May 22 296.0 45.7 -347.0 May 21 60.6 -252.1 197.8 May 20 136.3 -42.5 -75.5 May 19 75.4 -168.5 88.0 Month to date 463.6 -850.5 348.9 Year to date 10,036.0 -9,360.1 -854.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.