BRIEF-BFF prices IPO at 4.70 euros a share
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
SEOUL, June 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 12 -86.8* -142.0 221.9 June 11 -167.6 -96.8 254.1 June 10 -197.8 -85.5 279.3 June 9 -146.6 -38.2 162.0 June 8 -73.9 -15.9 67.6 June 5 107.5 -61.4 -54.3 June 4 374.4 -359.8 -9.9 June 3 155.1 -74.9 -88.6 June 2 11.0 -213.2 224.5 June 1 38.1 89.1 47.6 May 29 256.7 -82.5 -170.2 May 28 251.3 -202.6 -46.9 May 27 -188.2 -202.2 421.5 May 26 -3.8 80.2 -45.0 May 22 296.0 45.7 -347.0 Month to date 13.4 -1,176.8 1,104.2 Year to date 9,585.8 -9,686.4 -99.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 672.7 billion Korean won ($603.90 million) worth. ($1 = 1,113.9300 won) (Reporting By Brian Kim)
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
* Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and management resources across portfolio and pipeline
* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones Reinga and Inversiones Silang